DOTD urges caution while driving during inclement weather

Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists to travel with caution if they must drive in hazardous weather conditions as areas of the state are forecast to be impacted by severe weather and heavy rainfall.

During inclement weather, drivers should be aware of and adhere to the following tips:

Do not drive, unless you must.

Do not drive distracted.

Do not drive through standing water. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Be aware of wind gusts.

Avoid driving through areas with downed power lines or other debris.

Never use cruise control when visibility is low or the road is wet.

Plan for more travel time.

Leave extra room between vehicles.

Always use headlights when windshield wipers are on. It is a low.

Never move or drive around any road closed signs/barricades.

In the event flooding occurs, personnel will make the appropriate decisions to close roadways when safe to do so and resources are available, close moveable bridges, and suspend or reduce the ferry services for the safety of the traveling public.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning their commutes by utilizing the following resources:

511 Traveler Information: Travelers can also find information regarding road closures by visiting the 511 Traveler Information website at www.511la.org or by dialing 511 from their telephone and saying the route or region about which they are seeking information. You can also download the Louisiana 511 mobile app.

MyDOTD: Motorists can receive automatic and up-to-date information on local projects, lane and road closures, and other DOTD activity by signing up for MyDOTD here.

Social media: Additional information can be found at DOTD’s Facebook and Twitter pages.