DOTD urges caution while driving during inclement weather

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists to travel with caution if they must drive in hazardous weather conditions as some areas are experiencing flash flooding and heavy rainfall, and other regions are forecast to receive similar weather conditions.

During inclement weather, drivers should be aware be aware of and adhere to the following tips:

Do not drive, unless you must

Do not drive distracted.

Do not drive through standing water. “Turn around, don’t drown.”

Be aware of wind gusts.

Avoid driving through areas with downed power lines or other debris.

Never use cruise control when visibility is low or the road is wet.

Plan for more travel time.

Leave extra room between vehicles.

Always use headlights when windshield wipers are on. This is a law.

Never move or drive around any road closed signs/barricades for any reason. This is unlawful and extremely unsafe.

In the event flooding occurs, personnel will make the appropriate decisions to close roadways when safe to do so and resources are available, close moveable bridges, and suspend or reduce the ferry services for the safety of the traveling public.

Motorists are encouraged to check the status of road conditions prior to beginning their commutes by utilizing the following resources:

