DOTD workers involved in fatal accident in construction zone

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) announces that three DOTD workers were involved in a fatal accident on U.S. 171 in DeSoto Parish yesterday, January 25. One employee, Chris Gray, was tragically killed. Jalen Singleton sustained serious injuries, and Mario Ross received moderate injuries and was later released from the hospital.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to Chris Gray’s family. Chris was diligently doing his job for the citizens of our state when this heartbreaking incident occurred,” said DOTD Secretary Shawn D. Wilson, Ph.D. “Having to inform the loved ones of somebody killed in a preventable accident is by far the most difficult part of being secretary. We wish a speedy recovery to Jalen Singleton, who was seriously injured, and we are thankful that Mario Ross was released from medical care. The department can’t stress enough the importance of not driving distracted, especially in an active construction zone. Pay attention to your surroundings and slow down when you see workers and equipment…not only for their safety, but also for yours.”

The workers involved were filling potholes on U.S. 171 with asphalt at the time of the incident. The driver of the logging truck was injured and transported to the hospital.

This incident is currently being investigated by the Louisiana State Police.