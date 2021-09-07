Doug Stinson announces candidacy for District Judge

Local attorney, Doug Stinson of Benton, has announced his candidacy for District Judge of the 26th Judicial District Court of Louisiana, which includes Bossier and Webster parishes. Doug is married to Lauren Tanner Stinson and they have three children, Ainsley, Tanner, and Hallie. They are members of Cypress Baptist Church.



Doug received his undergraduate degree from LSU in 2004 and received his Juris Doctor and Bachelor of Civil Law degree from LSU Law School in 2008. After graduating from law school, Doug and his family returned to Bossier Parish where he began his legal career.



In 2012, Doug was sworn in as an Assistant District Attorney in Bossier Parish and was assigned to the juvenile division.

In 2014, Doug was moved into a regular criminal division at the District Attorney’s office and has successfully tried numerous felony jury trials including murder cases, attempted murder, rapes, armed robbery, and drugs and firearm cases. Doug is a highly respected prosecutor that is known for his strong work ethic and his passion for standing up for victims of crime, especially victims of violent crime and women and children.



Since his legal career began, Doug has maintained a civil law practice where he has gained extensive experience in oil and gas law, property law, successions and wills, family law, and general civil litigation. Doug has successfully argued before the Louisiana Second Circuit Court of Appeal and has represented clients in federal court.



Doug is also the Town Attorney for Benton and serves as in-house counsel at the DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office. Doug is a regular instructor at the Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Training Academy. Doug is a member of the Bossier Chamber of Commerce, where he has served as a member of the Board of Directors.



Doug comes from a long line of Bossier Parish public servants. His father, Ford Stinson, Jr., is a retired District Court Judge. His grandfather, Ford Stinson, served in the Louisiana House of Representatives.



You can learn more at DougStinsonforJudge.com