Douglas L.“Doug” Tubbs

Haughton. LA – Douglas L. Tubbs, 88, of Haughton, LA was called home July 6, 2019. Doug was born June 22, 1931, in Bossier City, LA to Crosure & Eula Tubbs. Visitation hours for Doug will be Thursday, July 11th from 6pm-8pm and funeral services will be held Friday, July 12th at 9am.

Both services will be held at Hill Crest in Haughton, LA. For full obituary, please visit: www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.