Douglas T. Smith

Bossier City, LA – Services for Douglas T. Smith, 81, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Sunday, October 27, 2019, at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. Officiating will be Reverend Karl Klaus of | First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. until the service begins at First United Methodist Church of Bossier City. Interment will follow at Hill Crest Cemetery.

Doug was born January 15,1938, in Hall Summit, Louisiana, to parents C.J. and Mabel Smith and passed away in Bossier City, October 24, 2019. He graduated from Bossier High School in 1956. He attended Louisiana Tech University. He served in the 4013th U.S. Army Reserves. He retired after 42 years of service to Louisiana State University at the Red River Research Station.

Doug was a life long member of the First United Methodist Church in Bossier City. He served faithfully as a youth counselor for many years. He served on the bus committee (upkeeping and driving) and missions commission. One could always find him at the men’s prayer breakfast and in the Midyett Class. He represented FUMC – Bossier City to the United Methodist Children’s Home and helped support by making and selling salsa and jelly.

Doug was a life long leader in Boy Scouts of America beginning in pack and troop 202, ultimately becoming the first scoutmaster of Troop 64, earning many achievements such as Woodbadge Training, Silver Beaver Award, Brotherhood Order of the Arrow, as well as serving as the Conference Coordinator for Scouting in the United Methodist Church. Under his leadership many received their Eagle Scout Award, including his three beloved sons. He further expanded scouting by establishing a High Adventure Explorer post 64, in which all 4 of his beloved children participated.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant brother.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years, Betty Smith. Sisters Gloria Seward and Edith (Garland) Bailes, Sister-in-law Pat DeFazio. Children Mark (Debbie) Smith, Dwayne (Lisa) Smith, Denise (Mike) Baril, Brian (Veronica) Smith. Grandchildren Geritt (Sally) Smith, Brandon Smith, Bethany (Chris) Helton, Chloe Baril, Rachel Smith, Dylan Smith, Samantha DelaRosa, Aaron (Marcela) DelaRosa, J.R. DelaRosa. Great-grandchildren Ivan Arzate, Jaylise Perez, Nayely Perez, Isabella DelaRosa, Aria DelaRosa, and Bradley Helton. Also a host of nieces and nephews.

The family appreciates and wishes to extend a special thanks to the N.W. Louisiana War Veterans Home wing four staff for all the loving care given to Doug as well as the Midyett Sunday School family and the ministers and staff of First United Methodist Church Bossier City.

Pallbearers will be Nephews: Rob Bailes, John Bailes, & Mike Murray, Grandsons: Geritt Smith, Brandon Smith, Chris Helton.

In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made to First United Methodist Church of Bossier City, Louisiana, 201 John Wesley Blvd, Bossier City, LA 71112.

To offer condolences to the family please visit www.hillcrestmemorialfh. com.