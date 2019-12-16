Downed trees in Haughton, no major damage from tornado

Bossier Parish escaped any major damage after a storm that spawned what the weather service cited as a tornado moved through the area Monday morning.

Downed trees in the roadway near the 5700 block of Bellevue and near a home and church at the 13100 block of Highway 157 were the only damages reported as of the afternoon.

Fortunately, no property was damaged.

There were also reports of other downed trees near Parker Road and some other locations.

About 10 a.m., the National Weather Service issued a tornado warning eight miles north of Bossier City near the Red Chute area.

Bossier Parish Highway Department crews, Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies, and others were out and about checking on residents and clearing up roadways.

If your property suffered damaged, if you see downed trees in the roadways or over power lines, of if you have a public safety matter to address because of the storms, please do not hesitate to contact the Bossier Sheriff’s Office at (318) 965-2203.

(Video by Lt. Bill Davis, Bossier Sheriff’s Office):