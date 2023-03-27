Downtown Artwalk Returns on Wednesday, April 5 with Art, Music and More!

The Downtown Development Authority is celebrating art, plants, and recycling in April, and we’ll end the month with a giant downtown cleanup. First, though, we start with at & artists, food, and music!

April 5, 5-8 pm is the return of the Downtown Shreveport Artwalk. Artists will be set up at businesses along the 400-700 blocks of Texas Street. Visitors to the free event will stroll from stop to stop for exhibits and artist displays, for live music by Joan Nerrittig, Quinterrian White and the Dirty Redd Band, hands-on art opportunities, a downtown history talk and a chance to ‘sketch the city”.

Artists Dawn Ash, Betsy Levels, ML Dumars, Tracey Prator, Veronica ‘Ron’ Brown, Joan Nerrittig, Quinterrian White, Debbie Arbs Rickards, Maggie Molisee, Yolanda Barnes, Connie Helaire Eaton, Nicola Medley Ballard, Hillary Frazier, Marijo Brown, Tobby Smith, Moonlit Artisans, Syreeta Johnson, Annamarie Fausto Cowart, Red Star Pottery, and others will be all along the route.

See Artists at:

artspace- 708 Texas Street. Ellen Soffer art exhibit and artists. Literary readings by ML Dumars. Pepito XO- 708 Texas Street. Food and beverage and artists. Setting the Standard Barbering Academy- 711 Texas Street. Art and artists. The Lofts at 624- 624 Texas Street. Art and artists, a hands-on children’s art opportunity with artist Debbie Arbs Rickards, food, beverage. History in 5 Talk and Sketch the City with Mischa Farrell. AppliK’s Embroidery and More- 624 Texas Street. Art and artists. Refine Design Boutiques- 616 Texas Street. Art, artists, and a special sale. Live music by Joan Nerrittig. Pop N Pizza- 500 Texas Street. Art, artists, food & beverage. Live music by Quinterrian White. The Noble Savage- 417 Texas Street. Art and artists, live music by Dirty Redd Band, food, and beverage.

Food and Beverage deals at:

Pepito XO- 708 Texas Street Rhino Coffee Downtown- 624 Texas Street Abby Singer’s Bistro- 617 Texas Street ShaBaby’s Cajun Cooking- 605 Texas Street Pop N Pizza- 500 Texas Street The Noble Savage- 417 Texas Street

Along the way, stop to listen to the readings of literary artist M.L. Dumars, enjoy a talk about the history of Levi Cooper and his big mule barn downtown and try your hand at sketching the city with architect Mischa Farrell.