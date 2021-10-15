Doyline Man Killed in Head-On Crash

On Friday, October 15, 2021, just after 7:00 a.m., Louisiana State Troopers assigned to Troop G began investigating a two-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 164, near LA Hwy 163. This crash claimed the life of 55-year-old Norman Snow.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2013 Ford pickup, driven by 36-year-old Travis Mooney, of Bossier City, was traveling eastbound on LA Hwy 164. For reasons still under investigation, Mooney crossed the centerline into the westbound lane and struck a 2016 Chevrolet van, driven by Snow, this resulted in a head-on collision.

Mooney was retrained and was treated for minor injuries. Although Snow was wearing his seat belt, he suffered fatal injuries as a result of this crash. An unrestrained passenger, in the Chevrolet van was treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Although impairment is not a suspected factor, toxicology samples were taken and will be submitted for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.

In 2021, Troop G Troopers have investigated 27 fatal crashes resulting in 29 deaths.