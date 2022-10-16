Doyline Man Killed in Webster Parish Crash, Speed Suspected Factor

On Saturday, October 15, 2022, just after 11:00 p.m., Troopers assigned to Louisiana State Police Troop G began investigating a one-vehicle fatality crash on LA Hwy 527 at Junior Edwards Road. This crash claimed the life of 41-year-old Marvin Champlain.

The initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, operated by Champlain, was traveling south on LA Hwy 527 at a high rate of speed. For reasons still under investigation, Champlain exited the road and was ejected from the motorcycle.

Champlain, who was not wearing a DOT-approved helmet, suffered fatal injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene by the Webster Parish Coroner.

It is unknown if impairment is a contributing factor in this crash. Routine toxicology samples were taken and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation, and charges are pending.

Troopers encourage all riders to take an approved motorcycle safety course. These courses teach safe riding practices and help you apply safe riding strategies that can help reduce your chance of injury should a crash occur. Anyone interested in attending motorcycle safety courses can go to http://lsp.org/motorcycle.html for more information. Making good choices while riding a motorcycle, such as never driving while impaired and obeying all traffic laws, can often mean the difference between life and death.

In 2022, Troop G has investigated 29 fatal crashes, which has resulted in 32 deaths.