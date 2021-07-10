Doyline Police Officer Shot and Killed While Responding to a Call for Service

Doyline– Yesterday, at approximately 5:45 p.m., Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office (WPSO) received a call for service, inside the city limits of Doyline. A Doyline Police Officer and two WPSO Deputies responded to the residence, located on Green Tree Street. Upon arrival, the Officer and Deputies immediately began to take gunfire from the suspect. Gunfire was then exchanged and the Doyline Police Officer was shot.

The Officer, identified as William Earl Collins Jr., was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, which he later succumbed to and was pronounced dead.

As a result of the suspect’s actions, multiple law enforcement agencies converged on the active crime scene and it was secured. Negotiators repeatedly attempted to contact the suspect, to no avail.

After several hours of repeated attempts to peacefully rectify the situation, law enforcement officers entered the residence. It was then discovered that the suspect had incurred a gunshot wound. Life-saving measures were started and medical personnel transported him to a local hospital where he remains in serious condition.

Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations/Bossier Field Office (LSP BFO) responded to the scene and will serve as the lead investigating agency.

The investigation remains active and ongoing. Charges are pending. No further information is available, at this time.