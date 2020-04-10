Dr. Billy Dougal McKellar





BOSSIER CITY, LA – Billy Dougal McKellar was born July 27, 1931 to William Narl and Zuma Barnett McKellar in Shreveport, Louisiana. He passed away peacefully at his home on Tuesday, April 7, 2020. Private services were held at Rose-Neath Cemetery in Bossier City, Louisiana. Officiating the service was Reverend David Dietzel. Billy was a graduate of Plain Dealing High School, Louisiana Tech University and Tulane Medical School. He interned at Confederate Memorial Hospital in Shreveport before serving two years in the United States Air Force. He then returned to complete his pediatric residency at Charity Hospital in New Orleans.

Billy started his medical career in private practice in Longview, Texas. In 1966, he moved to Bossier City, Louisiana to become Chief of Pediatrics at Barksdale Air Force Base where he worked for 25 years. After retirement from BAFB, he worked as a pediatric consultant at Disability Determination Services for 26 years, finally retiring in 2017. Billy was a member for more than 50 years of First United Methodist Church of Bossier, where he served on various committees throughout the years.

Doc, as he was affectionately known by his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, was a kind, gentle, unassuming man. Throughout his life, he loved running, ping-pong, the Dallas Cowboys and especially enjoyed the yearly pilgrimage to the beach with his family. Doc was a lot of things, but more than anything, he was a man of integrity. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love for the good guys.

Preceding Billy in death were his parents and granddaughter, Kristen Mc-Kellar. Left to cherish his memory is wife of 65 years, Gwendolyn Almond McKellar; son, Bill McKellar and wife, Sandy; daughter, Diane Wheelahan and husband, Tim; son, Jim McKellar and partner, Mark Weber; five grandchildren, Katie Beville and husband, Jared, Megan Descant and husband, Jeremy, Mary Lauren Barcelona and husband, Ben, Matt McKellar, and Madeline Wheelahan and fiancé, Layne Davison and great-grandchildren, Anna Kate, Camille, James Garrett, GiGi, Maggie, and Alice.



The family suggests memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church Bossier, 201 John Wesley Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71112, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude’s Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or the charity of your choice.