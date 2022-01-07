Dr. Cade Brumley to Speak at Rotary Club of Bossier City

The Rotary Club of Bossier City works hard to take action to improve the communities in which we work, live and play. Members contribute their time, energy and passion to carry out meaningful and sustainable projects that promote peace, fight disease, fight hunger, provide clean drinking water, help mothers and children, support education and grow local economies. As part of the ongoing mission of providing meaningful programs, Dr. Cade Brumley, State Superintendent of Education, will be giving a State of Education presentation on Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the Rotary Club of Bossier City’s weekly meeting.

The Rotary Club meets starting at Noon at the Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites, located off Old Minden Road in Bossier City. Cost to attend the luncheon is $20/person and any individual or business is welcome to attend. Attendees are asked to RSVP to bossierrotaryclub@gmail.com.