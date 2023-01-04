Dr. David Guzick Selected Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport

Dr. David Guzick has been selected as the next chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport. Guzick, a member of the country’s premier honorific society for medical scientists and leaders, the National Academy of Medicine, will begin on Jan. 9, 2023.

A renowned clinician, medical scientist and health economist with expertise in the field of reproductive medicine, he used mathematical and statistical models to generate evidence-based approaches aligned with improving clinical outcomes, while generating novel insights into polycystic ovary syndrome, endometriosis and infertility. He was awarded with the “Best Physician for Women” recognition by Good Housekeeping. He is a recipient of the Roy M. Pitkin Award for the best paper published in the journal Obstetrics and Gynecology. He earned “Top Paper of the Decade in Reproductive Medicine,” from the Serono Symposium International Foundation. His 2020 book, entitled, “US Health Care Industry: Balancing Care, Cost and Access” published by Johns Hopkins Press captures his interest in health economics and public health.

“We are excited to put David’s extensive experience in medical administration and leadership, graduate medical education, research and partnerships to good use for our students, faculty, staff, and the people of North Louisiana,” said William F. Tate IV, LSU President. “His vision for this institution will further our mission of exceptional medical education and community health.”

Dr. Guzick’s most recent position was at the University of Florida, where he served as senior vice president of health affairs and president of UF Health for nine years. In this role, he was responsible for UF’s six health science colleges and two hospital systems in Gainesville and Jacksonville, Florida. He was able to integrate the hospital system and health science faculty in a manner that spurred tremendous growth in the size and stature of all critical mission areas.

“I am so excited to be joining the LSU family! I was inspired to become a candidate for Chancellor of LSU Health Shreveport by President Tate’s broad and ambitious vision,” said Guzick. “In partnership with Ochsner Health, and in concert with faculty staff, students and the broader LSU community, I am now thrilled to embark on the task of building an elite, functionally integrated academic health center in North Louisiana – a powerful virtuous circle of education, research and patient care that will grow in size, scope and stature, and serve as an economic engine for the region.”

Prior to Dr. Guzick’s position at UF, he served for seven years as dean of the University of Rochester School of Medicine and Dentistry. During that time, he led a community health effort that led to the AAMC Outstanding Community Service Award; oversaw a GME program that was the first in the nation to receive Special Commendation from the Accreditation Committee on Graduate Medical Education; implemented a new, nationally recognized, “Double Helix” medical school curriculum; and was Principal Investigator on an NIH Clinical and Translational Science Award, won during the first round of funding.

Dr. Guzick received his MD and PhD (economics) from New York University as part of the NIH Medical Scientist Training Program. He completed his residency in obstetrics and gynecology at The Johns Hopkins Hospital and his fellowship in reproductive endocrinology at The University of Texas, Southwestern Medical Center.