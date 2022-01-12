Dr. David Kim to Lead Department of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery at LSU Health Shreveport

Dr. David Kim, Professor of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery (OMS) at LSU Health Shreveport (LSUHS), has been selected through a national search to serve as the Chair of the department. David Kim, DMD, MD, FACS, has served as the interim chair since April of 2021.

Dr. Kim brings twenty-five years of rigorous clinical and academic experience to the position having served as an OMS instructor while at the University of Baltimore, as the LSUHS OMS Residency Program Director from 2005 – 2014, and as the LSUHS Director of the Head and Neck Surgery and Microvascular Reconstruction Fellowship for the past fifteen years. Dr. Kim will continue serving as Chief of the Division of Head and Neck Oncology and Reconstructive Surgery which he established in 2014. He will also maintain the distinction as the holder of the Edward and Freeda Green Endowed Professorship in Oral and Maxillofacial Surgery.

Dr. Kim earned his dental degree from the University of Pittsburg School of Dental Medicine followed by a medical degree from the State University of New York (SUNY) Health Science Center in Brooklyn. He also completed a general surgery and oral and maxillofacial surgery residency at SUNY followed by a fellowship in head and neck surgery and microvascular reconstruction at the University of Maryland in Baltimore.

Dr. Kim is active in numerous state and national professional societies. He was selected as a Diplomate of the American Association of Oral and Maxillofacial Surgeons and a Fellow in the American College of Surgeons. Dr. Kim is currently serving as the Vice-President of the American Academy of Craniomaxillofacial Surgeons.