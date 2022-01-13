DR. ELIZABETH “ELLIE” HUDNALL JOINS OCHSNER LSU HEALTH SHREVEPORT – SPRING LAKE

SHREVEPORT, La- Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport welcomes primary care physician Dr. Elizabeth “Ellie” Hudnall to the Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Spring Lake primary care location at 8445 Line Avenue, Suite 100.

Dr. Ellie O’Brien Hudnall was born and raised in Shreveport. She received a B.S. in Health Care Management from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa and participated in many extracurricular activities, including dance, theatre, Chi-Omega sorority, and BAMA Belle (football recruiting team). Upon graduation, Hudnall returned home, achieved her medical doctorate from LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport and became the first recipient of the Ike Muslow Award in Primary Care.

Hudnall completed internship with Internal Medicine at Ochsner Clinic (main campus, New Orleans) followed by residency in Family Medicine at LSU Health Sciences Center-Shreveport. Hudnall served on faculty at LSU Health for one year following her graduation as an Assistant Professor and Clinical Instructor in the Department of Family Medicine and was honored with the Resident Teaching Award in 2011. For the past decade, Dr. Hudnall has worked as a board-certified physician in Shreveport.

Dr. Hudnall is married to Matt Hudnall, also a local native, and has two children, a daughter and son. They enjoy staying active, traveling, and spending time with family, friends, and their dogs.

Dr. Hudnall will begin seeing patients and accepting new patients in February at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Spring Lake, located at 8445 Line Avenue, Suite 100. To schedule an appointment please call 318-626-4242.

For more information visit ochsnerlsuhs.org.