Dr. Ellen Friday Among First to Receive New Qualification in Biorepository Science Credential

Ellen Friday, PhD, Clinical Assistant Professor and Researcher at LSU Health Shreveport, has received her Qualification in Biorepository Science (QBRS) from the International Society for Biological and Environmental Repositories (ISBER). Dr. Friday is among the first 100 people globally to pass the QBRS exam and receive this credential, a distinction among biorepository science professionals.

This new certification program for biorepository personnel was created by the ISBER and American Society for Clinical Pathology (ASCP) in 2020 to help meet the needs of all ISBER members and biorepository communities, and further advance biomedicine and biospecimen-based scientific discoveries. According to the ISBER, a global biobanking organization, biobanking is a growing field with increasing demand for related education and professional standards.

Dr. Friday is also the Scientific Director for the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center’s Biorepository and the Technical Supervisor for the FWCC’s Center for Precision Medicine Genomics Laboratory.