Dr. Frederick Lane Price, 96, passed away on Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at home. Visitation will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10 at Broadmoor Baptist Church in the Parlor. Funeral services will begin at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 10 at Broadmoor Baptist Church in the Memorial Chapel. Officiating will be Dr. Tom Harrison and Dr. John Sullivan. He will be laid to rest in a private family interment.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Mark and Mary Price, and his brother Marcus Aurelius “Buddy” Price III. He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Anne Price: sons, Dr J. Paul Price and wife Sarah of Bossier City, LA, Dr. Robert L. Price and wife Jennifer of Benton, LA, and Craig Slack and wife Silva of Rainier, OR; daughter Sue-Lynn Voigt and husband Trent of Van Alstyne, TX; six grandchildren Lindsay Price Noteboom, Stolle Lane Voigt, Matthew Bannon Price, Reagan Riley Voigt, Madison Elise Enfinger, and Katelyn Marie Enfinger. One great grandchild Jude Micah Noteboom. Nephew Dr. John Price and wife Mary Frances of New Orleans, LA. Niece Mary Molnar and husband Darrell of Fredericksburg, TX.



The family requests that memorials be made in his name to Broadmoor Baptist Church. See Full Obituary at:

