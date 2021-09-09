Dr. John Winterton joins WK Pierremont Cardiology

John Winterton, MD, FACC, has joined WK Pierremont Cardiology to practice invasive cardiology as part of the Willis-Knighton Physician Network. Dr. Winterton brings special expertise in echocardiography, congestive heart failure and peripheral vascular disease.



Growing up in Shreveport – his father was a Shreveport pediatrician for more than 40 years – Dr. Winterton graduated from Jesuit High School (now Loyola College Prep. He attended the University of Notre Dame in Indiana where he received a bachelor’s degree in microbiology. He earned his medical degree at LSU School of Medicine in New Orleans, completing internship, residency and a cardiology fellowship there as well. He is certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine in cardiovascular disease. He practiced for many years in Lake Charles before bringing his experience and expertise back to Shreveport. He is married to the former Emily Montgomery of Bossier City and they have three children.



Dr. Winterton believes every patient deserves the best he can offer and looks forward to offering patients the many resources available at Willis-Knighton.



“I cherish the relationships I have with patients and try to individualize every aspect of their care,” he says. “It is a great privilege to take care of folks when they are not doing well.”



Dr. Winterton finds satisfaction not only in treating a disease process and symptoms to help a patient live longer but also in making a difference in their overall well-being. “That’s the principal thing that gets me up in the morning,” he explains.



Pierremont Cardiology is located in the WK Pierremont Medical Arts Building, 1811 East Bert Kouns Industrial Loop, Suite 210, in Shreveport. The practice includes Anil Chhabra, MD, FACC, FACP; Jonathan Davis, MD, FACC, FSCAI; Joseph Fredi, MD, FACC; Robert Martin, MD, FACC, FSCAI; Ryan Master, MD, MS; Iqbal Singh, MD, MBChB, MRCP, FACC, FASNC, Paul Stafford, MD, FACC, FSCAI, and Robert Sogomonian, MD, MBA, RPVI.



Dr. Winterton and his partners welcome new patients and most insurance plans.