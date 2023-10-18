Dr. Loren Scott presents annual Northwest Louisiana Economic Outlook for 2024-2025

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Dr. Loren Scott, noted economist and economic forecaster, presented his annual Northwest Louisiana economic forecast for 2024-2025 on Friday, October 6, 2023 at LSU Shreveport’s University Center Theater. Dr. Scott’s economic outlook for the state of Louisiana gave those in attendance positive hope for the future.

One of the things Dr. Scott noted that will help the Shreveport-Bossier economy is the fact that several national companies are opening facilities in our area which in turn will bring about thousands of new jobs over the next few years.

As written in Dr. Scott’s economic outlook report, “Serious job bumps are scheduled to come from two firms. The $200 million Amazon Fulfillment Center is expected to open by mid-2024. Located at Hunter Industrial Park in Shreveport, this site is expected to employ over 1,000 people—a major win for this community.”

The report continues: “And, after years of sitting idle, the old GM plant—now the Shreveport Business Park—has a new tenant. SLB, which most of us know by its previous name (Schlumberger). SLB is making an $18.5 million investment at the site. Over the next three years, SLB will bring in 600 new employees, earning an average annual income of $60,000. The firm will be making and testing components for customers that support digital infrastructure. And, two other manufacturers in the region will also be making significant expansions. Prolec GE is spending $28.5 million on an expansion of its plant that manufactures transformers used in wind farms, solar parks and other renewable applications. Construction is scheduled for June 2023 through March 2024 and will enable the firm to add 153 people to its present workforce of 282. In Minden, Fibrebond has expanded its footprint by 250 acres and is constructing a new building. Fibrebond manufactures large industrial modular buildings to house electrical equipment for data. Now at 500 employees, the firm expects that number to jump 10-15% during the 2024-25 time period,” the report reads.

The report went on to read: “Since its beginning in 2009, the National Cyber Research Park (NCRP) has been a consistent job creator in the Shreveport-Bossier MSA. The largest tenant at the NCRP is the General Dynamics Integrated Technology Center (GIT) which has steadily grown to 1,500 employees (with the anticipation of adding another 1,000 jobs over the next five years). GIT has another 250 people working at other sites in this MSA outside of the National Cyber Research Park. Fall of 2023 will see the opening of the new Louisiana Tech Research Institute which will house 400 people (faculty and staff) working on classified research in the cyber field. About 260 people work in the Cyber Innovation Center (CIC). Two hundred are various tenants working on cyber projects. Thirty people support the Air Force Global Strike Command’s Partnership Intermediary Agreement, and another 30 work on a grant through the Department of Homeland Security and the Cybersecurity Infrastructure Security Agency. For the future, the CIC is asking a federal agency for 2,000 more jobs in cybersecurity that would be filled at a rate of 200-300 per year through programs offered by Louisiana Tech University and Grambling State University. Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has pledged a building to support this effort. The CIC is also working to land Project X, which will deliver 500 new jobs over a three to four year period. The future is indeed optimistic for the National Cyber Research Park. And, a significant driver of economic growth in this MSA has been the Port of Caddo-Bossier. It looks like the Port of Caddo-Bossier will continue to be so.”

Another positive economic booster Dr. Scott spoke about in his report includes the Haynesville Shale. “Shreveport-Bossier is also home to the Haynesville Shale—a very large deposit of natural gas. As one of the first natural gas plays to use fracking technology, exploration companies invested $4.5 billion in new dollars (including about $3.2 billion in mineral lease payments) into the Northwestern section of Louisiana in 2008. The following year, that figure rose to $7 billion (including about $1 billion in mineral lease payments). The Haynesville Shale is poised to be a significant factor in this region’s economy over the next two years,” the report reads.

Dr. Scott spoke about road funding in his report. More specifically, the Jimmie Davis Bridge.

“An unusual amount of transportation funding is headed towards The Shreveport-Bossier MSA in 2024-25. The biggest single item is a $361 million project to replace the Jimmie Davis Bridge over the Red River. The existing Jimmie Davis Bridge bridge is currently only two lanes (with no shoulders). However, the existing bridge will be replaced with a bridge consisting of four lanes (with shoulders). The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development says that it has now secured $208 million in funding from the federal government and $18 million in state funding in order to begin the construction work on the new Jimmie Davis Bridge. The Louisiana Legislature will have to come up with about $139 million in funding in order to finish the project,” the report reads.

Dr. Scott is President and Founder of Loren C. Scott & Associates, an economic consulting and public speaking firm located in Baton Rouge. He is a former Professor of Economics at Louisiana State University in Baton Rouge where he held the Freeport-McMoran endowed Chair of Economics. He is presently professor emeritus of economics at LSU.