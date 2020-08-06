Dr. Maroun J. Mhanna appointed chairman of the Department of Pediatrics at LSU Health Shreveport

Maroun J. Mhanna MD, MPH has been named Chairman and Professor of the Department of Pediatrics at LSU Health Shreveport effective August 1. Dr. Mhanna will see patients at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Academic Medical Center and at Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – St. Mary’s Medical Center.



Dr. Mhanna comes to Shreveport from Metro Health Medical Center in Cleveland, Ohio where he was a Professor of Pediatrics, Chief of the Division of Pediatric Critical Care, Medical Director of Pediatric Respiratory Therapy, and Director of Inpatient Services.



He received his medical degree and completed a pediatric residency at Saint Joseph University School of Medicine in Beirut, Lebanon and continued his education with two additional residencies at the Institute de Puericulture de Paris and at Metro Health Medical Center, Case Western Reserve University in Cleveland.



His fellowships were in Neonatal Perinatal Medicine and Pediatric Critical Care at Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital and at the University Hospitals of Cleveland. Additionally, he completed a Master of Public Health (MPH) at Cleveland State University.



Dr. Maroun J. Mhanna