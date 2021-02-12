Dr. Sarah Thayer, MD, PhD, FACS selected as the next Director of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Feist-Weiller Cancer Center

Dr. Sarah Thayer, MD, PhD, FACS has been selected as the next Director of Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport – Feist Weiller Cancer Center effective February 1, 2021. Dr. Thayer’s role as Director of the Feist-Weiller Cancer Center includes both a clinical leadership role with Ochsner LSU Health Shreveport and a research and medical education leadership role with LSU Health Shreveport.

The Feist-Weiller Cancer Center is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Louisiana Board of Regents and was established and funded by the Louisiana Legislature in 1990 for the development and expansion of multidisciplinary, interdepartmental research, clinical programs, and education.

Dr. Thayer comes to us from the University of Nebraska Medical Center where she served as:

o Physician-in-Chief of the NCI Designated Fred & Pamela Buffett Cancer Center (FPBCC)

o Associate Director for Clinical Affairs

o Chief of the Division of Surgical Oncology

o Merle M. Musselman Centennial Professor of Surgery

She actively practices as a pancreatic and breast cancer surgeon and an NCI funded investigator with research focused on the initiation, progression, and regulation of pancreatic cancer. Prior to joining the University of Nebraska Medical Center, she spent 13 years at Massachusetts General Hospital and the Harvard Medical School.

Dr. Thayer earned an undergraduate degree in biology from Earlham College in Richmond, Indiana and a Master in Science degree in physiology and biology from Georgetown University in Washington, DC.

Her medical degree was awarded by the University of Virginia School of Medicine and her surgery residency was completed at Massachusetts General Hospital. Dr. Thayer continued her education earning a PhD at Cornell University Graduate School of Medical Sciences followed by a year of focused study in surgical oncology at Massachusetts General Hospital. Most recently, she completed coursework at the Harvard Business School focusing on Managing Health Care Delivery.