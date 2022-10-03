Dr. Shawn Wilson, LADOTD Secretary, set to speak to Bossier Rotary Club

When: Thursday, October 6, 2022 ~ Noon



Where: Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites

2015 Old Minden Road, Bossier City, LA



The Rotary Club of Bossier City is pleased to announce that Dr. Shawn Wilson,

Louisiana’s Secretary of Transportation and Development, will be this week’s

guest speaker. Dr. Wilson will be giving several NWLA road updates including one

on the Jimmy Davis Bridge project, as well as an overview of a developing project

to repair I-20.



Cost: $20

The public is welcome to attend and a catered lunch is included.



What is Rotary?



The Rotary Club of Bossier City is a network of business leaders, neighbors, friends

and problem solvers who unite and take action and provide service to create

lasting change – across the globe, in our communities and in ourselves.