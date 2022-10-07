Dr. Shawn Wilson speaks to Bossier City Rotary Club

Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

On Thursday, October 6, 2022, members of the Bossier City Rotary Club hosted Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) Secretary, Dr. Shawn Wilson, as the guest speaker for their weekly lunch meeting.

Dr. Wilson gave several Northwest Louisiana road project updates including an update on the Jimmie Davis Bridge project.

“This is an opportunity for us to rebuild a historic bridge connecting Caddo and Bossier. It is a historic bridge and we have developed an innovative solution to rebuild it. It is going to be a four lane structure and we’re going to rehabilitate the existing bridge to be a linear park that will connect the two linear parks that you currently have on either side of the waterway. The difference is that this is not going to be something that the state can maintain. Our position has always been, let’s work with someone whether it is locals, or some private entity. Someone that we can give this bridge to after it is built, after it has been rehabilitated. Someone that will be able to operate it and maintain it as an asset for the benefit of the community,” Dr. Wilson said.

“We anticipate having an opportunity to identify the contractor by the end of this year and give them the notice to proceed to design and build the new bridge. And then, rehabilitate the park and transfer it. Then, we will have a lot to celebrate,” he added.

Dr. Wilson went on to discuss an overview of a developing project that will bring much needed repairs to Interstate 20.

“We expect to be letting bids for this project in May of 2023. This project is going to rehabilitate I-20 from Benton Road to Industrial Drive in Bossier,” said Dr. Wilson.

The Bossier City Rotary Club luncheon meeting was held at the Hilton Garden Inn/Homewood Suites in Bossier City.

