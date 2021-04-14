Drainage Project

Work is scheduled to begin in early summer on a major drainage ditch in the Dogwood subdivision, a project that will help move stormwater out of the area more quickly.



Engineers and representatives of utility companies met Tuesday at the drainage ditch’s crossing at White Oak Dr. to discuss the route of the project and the location of utility lines along the way.



Assistant Parish Engineer Eric Hudson said the improvements would cover roughly 1,400 feet from just north of White Oak Dr. to South Dogwood subdivision. Total cost of the project is estimated between $800,000 and $900,000.