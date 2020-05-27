Dress for Success reopens to help unemployed women

Shreveport, LA – Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier has resumed operations and is prepared to help those effected by the Covid-19 crisis through its confident suiting program, as well as other programs that assist those seeking employment.



“We are committed to helping women reenter the workforce during this trying time with our available resources,” said Erica McCain, executive director.



Dress for Success’s suiting program provides women with interview attire from the Dress for Success boutique, located at 1520 N. Hearne Ave. Suite 108 in Shreveport, and also offers support for the upcoming interview. Each client works with a trained volunteer to choose an interview outfit, including shoes and accessories. Once a client obtains employment, they are provided with additional apparel to complete a wardrobe for work.



The local non-profit also is accepting clothing donations from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. each Monday. Those wishing to donate clothing can hang items on the contact-free rack located outside the front of the boutique. Donated business attire should be dry-cleaned and on hangers. Dress for Success is also following CDC guidelines by requiring visitors and clients to wear masks.



For more information or to request an interview, please contact Erica McCain at (318) 674-3509 or visit Shreveport-Bossier.DressforSuccess.org.