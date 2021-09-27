Dress for Success to Host Annual Red Hanger Fundraiser

Dress for Success Shreveport-Bossier’s Red Hanger Event is back and will take place 7:30-9:30 a.m., Thursday at Hilton Garden Inn Shreveport Bossier, 2015 Old Minden Road in Bossier City.



“We are excited to return to out in person Red Hanger event to showcase our clients and the programs that helped them through the pandemic to find gainful employment” said Erica McCain, executive director.



The Red Hanger Event will feature a fashion show highlighting Dress for Success clients, a silent auction, special guest speaker, Marian Claville Burks from Keller Williams and a seated breakfast. Proceeds from the fundraiser support the nonprofit’s four programs, including the Women of the Workforce (W.O.W) program and the Professional Women’s Group.



Tickets are available for $50 at Eventbrite.com.



Sponsors for the Red Hanger are Barksdale Federal Credit Union, BOM Bank, and MaGee Staffing.



About Dress for Success Shreveport Bossier:

Dress for Success serves nearly 400 women in the Shreveport-Bossier City area. The mission of Dress for Success is to empower women to achieve economic independence by providing a network of support, professional attire and the development tools to help women thrive in work and in life.