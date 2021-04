Former New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees is launching a Surge Entertainment Center in Bossier City.



The Surge Entertainment Center is set to open in Pierre Bossier Mall, where Virginia College was located.

It will be a 43,000 complex which features bowling, golf simulators, trampolines, karaoke rooms and much more.



There are 11 Surge locations throughout the South. There is one in Metairie, Lafayette and another in West Monroe.