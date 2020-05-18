Drive-in movies coming to State Fair of Louisiana

Shreveport – Bossier City, LA – The Social Circle is bringing the drive-in movie experience to the State Fair of Louisiana during Memorial Day Weekend 2020. A total of six movies will show on a 60 ft screen beginning Friday, May 22 through Sunday, May 24 at 7 and 9:30 pm each night with live music from local group, Tipsey the Band before each showing. Movies in order of showing are Black Panther and Step Brothers Friday, May 22; Grease and Coming to America Saturday, May 23; and The Lion King and Queen and Slim Sunday, May 24.



The Social Circle has produced several events in the Shreveport-Bossier City area such as Brunch Under the Bridge, Brunchella, and the annual New Year’s Eve celebration, Rock The Clock, but never did owner, Sylvester Marshall think that he would have to pivot from his traditional event style to produce a social distancing forward event during a pandemic.

Before COVID-19 made it to the area, Marshall and the Social Circle were preparing for Sails & Cocktails, a Sunday brunch event on the grounds of Port Au Prince restaurant. State-wide social distancing and big event mandates caused that event to be postponed and Drive-In Night at the Movies was created as a way for The Social Circle to still produce exciting experiences for the area. Sponsors are Attorney Todd M. Johnson, Ryan Williams and the Beyond Beleaf Foundation, Michael Lafitte with Orr BMW, State Fair of Louisiana, and David Aubrey with AT&T.



Tickets for each movie showing are $25 per car, non refundable and can be purchased at universe.com. In adhering to all social distancing mandates, no one will be allowed to exit their car once parked in their designated spot. Guests will turn their car radios to a designated station to hear the live concert and movies through their speakers. “Contact-less” and “cash-less” concessions will also be available. Treats will be purchased via Cash App and Paypal from masked and gloved attendees driving golf carts.



For more information or to schedule an interview, please contact Jada Durden durdenmediagroup@gmail.com and visit Drive-In Night at the Movies event page: https://www.facebook.com/events/265666414485096/