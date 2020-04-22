Drive thru Bossier City Farmers Market begins Saturday

The 2020 Bossier City Farmers Market opens Saturday April 25th. According to organizers, this will be a unique drive-thruU Farmers Market, and customers will remain in their vehicles.

“Farmers Markets are an ‘Essential Business’ and we are very happy to finally start our 2020 season on April 25th,” a press release read. “We will then remain open every single Saturday thru November 21st (no breaks) 9 AM-1 PM in the south parking lot of Pierre Bossier Mall.”

The market will have a wealth of local fresh vegetables and fruits, hot food packaged to go, jams, salsa, honey, baked goods, jellies, pickles and much more.

Customers will stay in their vehicles and drive thru the market using two lanes provided. “Each lane will take you by your favorite vendors, and you can loop through the market as many times as you want until your vehicles are bursting with fresh local produce and goodies only found at the Bossier City Farmers Market,” the release read.

“We will be posting maps and vendor information soon so you can make your shopping list before you arrive to save time. Please come support your local community, and invite your friends and family to come “drive-thru” the market and do some shopping.”

The Bossier City Farmers Market will be located at 2950 E. Texas St. on the south side of Pierre Bossier Mall. (I-20 & Airline/ Airline & E. Texas).