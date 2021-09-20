Overton Brooks VA Medical Center will offer flu shots to enrolled Veterans this Saturday, Sept. 25, as part of a Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinic, from 8 a.m.- noon. All Veterans are encouraged to receive the vaccine.

Veterans may arrive at the main hospital entrance and receive the flu vaccine without ever leaving their vehicle. There is no charge for the flu shot.

Future Drive-Thru Flu Shot Clinics are scheduled for Oct. 2 and Oct 9, from 8 a.m.- Noon. The Shreveport VA is located at 510 E. Stoner Avenue, Shreveport, LA 71101.

Flu shots are also offered during any primary care appointment or walk-in.

Veterans who receive care at one of the outpatient Veterans clinics may take advantage of Flu Shot Clinics each Wednesday, Oct. 6 thru Dec. 22; however, the Monroe Veterans Clinic will have a last flu clinic on Dec. 15.

Safe Care is the mission at the Shreveport VA. Consider the flu and COVID-19 vaccines for yourself, your family, and your community. But flu season is here, and the flu shot is the best way to slow the spread of flu from person to person.

COVID Vaccines will not be offered at the flu shot drive thru. Eligible Veterans, family members, and caregivers may receive the vaccine indoors. The COVID Vaccine clinic is in rooms 2 West 63, and operates seven days a week from 8 a.m.-3:30 p.m.