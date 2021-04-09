David Raines Community Health Centers has a drive-thru vaccination event at Pierre Bossier Mall on Friday, April 9, 2021, from 9 am to 3 pm.

The second Moderna vaccine will be available to those who received their first vaccine last month at the mall.

A limited number of first doses will also be available. Preregistration is at www.davidraineschc.org or by calling 318-227-3354 (phone lines are open 24 hours per day).

Vaccine appointments are also available at the David Raines Community Health Centers’ clinics in Shreveport, Bossier, Minden, Haynesville, and Gilliam.