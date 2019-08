I-20 westbound in Bossier City will see intermittent lane closures this weekend.

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, there will be intermittent lane closures on I-20 westbound between mile markers 20 and 23 (Benton Road and Industrial Drive) in Bossier City.

These lane closures are scheduled to take place from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m., and are necessary for maintenance work to be conducted on the interstate.