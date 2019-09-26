Drivers beware: Portions of Texas Street in Bossier City will be closed Oct. 3

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, the right lanes of U.S. 80 (Texas Street) just west of La. Hwy. 3 (Benton Road) in Bossier City will be closed in both the eastbound and westbound directions.

This will be done to allow Union Pacific crews to make repairs to the sidewalks adjacent to the railroad tracks.

These lane closures are scheduled to take place from approximately 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.