Drivers Beware: Two parish roads to close next week

A pair of Bossier Parish roads will be closed beginning next week and motorists are urged to plan ahead for alternate routes.

Beginning Monday, May 27, Kingston Road will be closed just east of Kingston Plantation and west of St. Charles to replace culverts under Kingston for drainage improvements to Willow Chute Bayou. The closure is expected to last approximately 30 days.

Tuesday, May 28, Butler Hill Road will be closed for repair of a bridge located just off La. Hwy. 160 east. Parish highway department workers are expected to complete the project in roughly two weeks, weather permitting.