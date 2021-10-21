Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison

Two drug traffickers have been sentenced by Chief United
States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to federal prison for their role in conspiring to
possess and distribute illegal narcotics, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van
Hook announced.
Eduardo Lozano, a/k/a Isaiah Lozano, 20, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 121
months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. On January 4, 2021,
Louisiana State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 20 for speeding. Lozano was a
passenger in that vehicle and his co-defendant, Omar Guerra, 22, of Dallas, was driving.
Mia Duarte, 21, also of Dallas, the sister of Lozano and girlfriend of Guerra, was a
passenger in the vehicle. After being interviewed by troopers, Guerra gave permission
for law enforcement to search the vehicle. Troopers found approximately 3 kilograms of
methamphetamine and 31.7 grams of marijuana in a backpack on the floorboard. Guerra
and Duarte admitted to law enforcement officers that they were being paid to pick up
and deliver the drugs. Lozano admitted at the guilty plea hearing on June 16, 2021 that
he also participated in the conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute
methamphetamine. His co-defendants, Guerra, and Duarte, each also pleaded guilty to
the drug conspiracy charge.
Guerra was sentenced on October 8, 2021 to 108 months in prison, followed by 3
years of supervised release. Duarte was sentenced on October 12, 2021 to 46 months in
prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release.
The DEA and Louisiana State Police conducted this investigation and Assistant
U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.
Casey Head, 39, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was sentenced to 60 months in prison,
followed by 5 years of supervised release. Following a lengthy investigation into the drug
trafficking activities of Head and his five co-defendants, a federal grand jury returned an
indictment in October 2020 charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possession
with intent to distribute methamphetamine. During their investigation, agents with the
FBI’s Northwest Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force were granted an order to wiretap
the phone of one of Head’s co-conspirators. Calls were intercepted revealing that Head
helped distribute methamphetamine to many different buyers in the Shreveport/Bossier
City area. Head was intercepted on several phone calls and text messages speaking about
amounts of methamphetamine and prices and discussing the distribution of the narcotics.
He was arrested on October 21, 2020 and admitted his involvement in the drug
conspiracy.
The FBI and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted this investigation
and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.
This effort is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force
(OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest level
criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led,
intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF
Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.