Drug Traffickers Sentenced to Federal Prison

Two drug traffickers have been sentenced by Chief United

States District Judge S. Maurice Hicks, Jr. to federal prison for their role in conspiring to

possess and distribute illegal narcotics, Acting United States Attorney Alexander C. Van

Hook announced.



Eduardo Lozano, a/k/a Isaiah Lozano, 20, of Dallas, Texas, was sentenced to 121

months in prison, followed by 3 years of supervised release. On January 4, 2021,

Louisiana State Police stopped a vehicle on Interstate 20 for speeding. Lozano was a

passenger in that vehicle and his co-defendant, Omar Guerra, 22, of Dallas, was driving.



Mia Duarte, 21, also of Dallas, the sister of Lozano and girlfriend of Guerra, was a

passenger in the vehicle. After being interviewed by troopers, Guerra gave permission

for law enforcement to search the vehicle. Troopers found approximately 3 kilograms of

methamphetamine and 31.7 grams of marijuana in a backpack on the floorboard. Guerra

and Duarte admitted to law enforcement officers that they were being paid to pick up

and deliver the drugs. Lozano admitted at the guilty plea hearing on June 16, 2021 that

he also participated in the conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute

methamphetamine. His co-defendants, Guerra, and Duarte, each also pleaded guilty to

the drug conspiracy charge.



Guerra was sentenced on October 8, 2021 to 108 months in prison, followed by 3

years of supervised release. Duarte was sentenced on October 12, 2021 to 46 months in

prison, followed by 2 years of supervised release.



The DEA and Louisiana State Police conducted this investigation and Assistant

U.S. Attorney Jessica D. Cassidy prosecuted the case.



Casey Head, 39, of Bossier City, Louisiana, was sentenced to 60 months in prison,

followed by 5 years of supervised release. Following a lengthy investigation into the drug

trafficking activities of Head and his five co-defendants, a federal grand jury returned an

indictment in October 2020 charging him with conspiracy to distribute and possession

with intent to distribute methamphetamine. During their investigation, agents with the

FBI’s Northwest Louisiana Violent Crime Task Force were granted an order to wiretap

the phone of one of Head’s co-conspirators. Calls were intercepted revealing that Head

helped distribute methamphetamine to many different buyers in the Shreveport/Bossier

City area. Head was intercepted on several phone calls and text messages speaking about

amounts of methamphetamine and prices and discussing the distribution of the narcotics.



He was arrested on October 21, 2020 and admitted his involvement in the drug

conspiracy.



The FBI and Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted this investigation

and Assistant U.S. Attorney J. Aaron Crawford prosecuted the case.



This effort is part of an ongoing Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Force

(OCDETF) operation. OCDETF identifies, disrupts, and dismantles the highest level

criminal organizations that threaten the United States using a prosecutor-led,

intelligence-driven, multi-agency approach. Additional information about the OCDETF

Program can be found at https://www.justice.gov/OCDETF.