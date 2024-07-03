Thursday, July 4, 2024

Duck Dam Road on Bodcau WMA closed due to flooding

by Russell Hedges
By Trey Iles, Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

Duck Dam Road on the Bodcau Wildlife Management Area (WMA) will be closed to through traffic until further notice due to flooding, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) announced.

Bodcau WMA is located in Bossier and Webster parishes and is approximately 17 miles northeast of Bossier City. Travel north on Louisiana Highway 157 from I-20 at Haughton to Bellevue, then follow the signs to Bodcau WMA.

There is a free public shooting range with a rifle range with targets from 25 to 200 yards, a pistol range with 25-yard targets, and a shotgun station. The range is supervised by an approved range officer.

Available game species include white-tailed deer (both archery and modern firearms), squirrel, rabbit, dove, quail, and all other species of small game. The deer herd is considered healthy. Waterfowl hunting is available in the 1,600 acre greentree reservoir and in the numerous sloughs and backwater flooded areas. Turkey hunting is also allowed during a short spring gobbler season. There are youth-only deer, squirrel, and turkey seasons.

For more information on this WMA, go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/bodcau.

All visitors to Bodcau WMA and all LDWF WMAs must have either a WMA Access Permit, Senior Hunting/Fishing License, Louisiana Sportsman’s Paradise License or Lifetime Hunting/Fishing License. Go to https://www.wlf.louisiana.gov/page/wmarefugeconservation-area-licenses-and-permits  for more information.

For more information, contact Jeff Johnson at 318-371-3050 or [email protected]

