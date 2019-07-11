Duxie William Scott

Elm Grove, LA – Surrounded by family, Duxie William Scott peacefully departed this life to his heavenly home on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the age of 70. He was a devoted and beloved son, brother, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. Duxie was born the third of ten children to Jessie and Mercille Scott on May 4, 1949, in Shreveport, Louisiana. He graduated from Haughton High School in 1967 and was a lifelong resident of Bossier Parish.

Duxie will always be remembered for his servant’s heart and countless hours of dedication to the residents of Bossier Parish. He was instrumental in the creation and development of Bossier Parish Emergency Medical Services where he worked as a paramedic and Director from 1991 until his retirement in 2011. He volunteered for the South Bossier Fire Department and served as Fire Chief for numerous years. He was a member of Barksdale United Methodist Church, a Master Mason of the Haughton Lodge Number 95, and a member of the American Legion, Koran Post 388.

Above all else, Duxie was devoted to his family. He was married to the love of his life, Carol McDonald Scott, for forty-seven years. They had one son, Duxie Scott, Jr. (Michelle, fiancée), and one daughter, Kristi Scott Loyd (Stirling); and grandchildren, Madelyn, Macy, and Marshall Scott (children of Dawn Scott) and Dade and Emma Loyd.

Also left to cherish his memory are four brothers, Jessie Scott (Carolea), Henry Scott (Pala), Shelby Scott (Debbie), and Roger Scott (Kathy) and two sisters, Jackie Garrett (Bobby) and Rita Fatheree (Mark); brother-in-law, Bobby Simpson; numerous nieces and nephews, and Michelle’s children, Emily and Ty Causey. He was predeceased by his parents; brothers, Donald Gene Scott and Rodney Scott and by his sister, Patricia Simpson.

The visitation and the service will be held at Rose-Neath Funeral Home in Bossier City. Visitation will be July 11, 2019, from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. The service will be July 12, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Rev. Kendall Docter and Rev. Raymond Wilkinson will be officiating. Interment will follow at Haughton Cemetery with U.S. Army Honors.