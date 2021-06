By Senior Airman Jacob B. Wrightsman, 2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La. — A B-1B Lancer from Dyess Air Force Base, Texas, parks on the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, June 22, 2021. The aircraft was flown to Barksdale to become decommissioned and displayed as a part of Barksdale’s Global Power Museum airpark of static displays.