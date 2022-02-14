Earl Meador, NLTCC Chancellor Stepping Down

On Friday, February 11th, Earl Meador, chancellor of Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC), announced his decision to step down from the position to spend more time with his family. He will remain at the college as chancellor to help ensure a smooth transition of leadership. Since June 2017, Meador has led NLTCC, first as director and then chancellor. He is a 12-year veteran of academic and workforce training and development.



“In our almost five years at NLTCC, my wife Lori and I have grown to love the communities our college campuses

serve,” said Meador. “Most importantly, Northwest Louisiana became our home and the NLTCC family became our family. Together, we have accomplished a lot, and I am so proud to have worked alongside a talented and dedicated group of professionals.”



“On behalf of the Board of Supervisors and our entire organization I thank Earl for his dedication to NLTCC and the Northwest Louisiana community,” said Monty Sullivan, president of Louisiana’s Community and Technical Colleges. “During his time at NLTCC, Earl has been a driving force of stability and professionalism. He led the college through

a scheduling redesign which provided greater flexibility and more opportunities for students to enroll in classes. He led the college through the process of becoming a comprehensive technical community college, and he improved the college’s community engagement and reputation throughout the Northwest region of the state.”



“We cannot thank the students. faculty, staff, and business community enough for your kindness and openness to accepting us into your communities. This has been the best five years of my career,” said Meador.