EARLIER START TIME FOR DEFENDERS OF LIBERTY AIR SHOW SUNDAY

BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, La – The air show start time on Sunday, May 9, 2021 at Barksdale Air Force Base will be one hour earlier due to weather.

Those intending to come to the 2021 airshow on Sunday, May 9 can expect the show to begin at 10:00 a.m. and end at 3:00 p.m., instead of an 11:00 a.m. start and a 4:00 p.m. finish. The gates will open at 9:00 a.m. You will need to download and print one ticket per vehicle for. The ticket will act as a pass to guarantee spectators access to the installation and a spot for the drive-in air show. Upon arrival to Barksdale AFB, spectators will need to present their printed ticket to Security Forces for entry.

Tickets are limited due to the drive-in format adopted for this year’s show. To download your free ticket please visit www.barksdale.af.milhttp://www.barksdale.af.mil and www.barksdaleafbairshow.comhttps://barksdaleafbairshow.com/ to access the Eventbrite event link.