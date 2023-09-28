EARLY VOTING BEGINS SEPTEMBER 30 FOR THE OCTOBER 14 ELECTION

Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin reminds voters that early voting for the Oct. 14 Gubernatorial Primary Election begins Saturday, Sept. 30, and continues through Saturday, Oct. 7 (excluding Sunday, Oct. 1) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily. Citizens who want to vote early may do so in person at their parish Registrar of Voters Office or at other designated locations.

Voters are encouraged to utilize Louisiana’s award-winning, free smartphone app, GeauxVote Mobile, to locate parish early voting locations, Election Day voting site, or view their sample ballot. GeauxBot, the virtual voter assistant, is also available to access pertinent election information such as registration deadlines, election dates, polling locations, and hours. GeauxBot is available 24 hours a day, 7 days a week by visiting voterportal.sos.la.gov or by selecting Elections and Voting on sos.la.gov.

Voters should bring an ID with them to vote (Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a generally recognized picture identification card with name and signature such as a passport, or a digital license via LA Wallet). Complaints involving possible election code violations should be reported to the Secretary of State’s Elections Compliance Unit at 800.722.5305.

For more information, or to report potential polling place accessibility issues, please call the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805 or with TDD/TTY access at 711.