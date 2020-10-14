Early Voting Bossier Parish

Early voting for the Nov. 3 general election begins Friday, Oct. 16 will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 27, according to Bossier Parish Registrar of Voters Stephanie Agee. Voting hours will be from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day except Sundays.

Voters will be able to cast their ballots at two locations: the Bossier Parish Central Library History Center at 2206 Beckett St. and at the registrar’s office in the Bossier Parish courthouse.

Those who vote at the courthouse will find a new look, designed to comply with COVID 19 protocols. Registrar of Voters employees with the assistance of parish maintenance workers have turned the former snack bar across from the Registrar’s second-floor office into an early voting location.

Individuals will use one set of elevators to gain the second floor, remain appropriately distanced down the hallway and enter a check-in area before gaining access to voting booths in a separate room.

After voting, individuals will exit without coming into contact with others and leave via another set of elevators.

Agee said the redesigned snack room will contain seven regular voting booths plus one ADA (Americans with Disabilities Act) accessible voting booth.

“We’re using this space for two reasons: it’s easier to comply with the standards set to help prevent spread of the virus, and we believe there will be a very heavy voter turnout,” she said. “We plan to make it as convenient and safe as possible for everyone to vote.”

Another plan to assist parish voters will begin on Oct. 28 and continue through Nov. 2, the day before the election. A manned receiving area will be set up in the west parking lot of the courthouse (facing Benton Rd.) that will allow motorists to drive through and deliver absentee (paper) ballots without having to enter the building.

Agee said strict registrar employees will be observing a strict photo identification process for those using the outside receiving area. If a person is hand delivering a mail ballot for another voter, a required form must be filled out, identifying the person delivering the ballot and whose ballot is being delivered.

“Anyone dropping off ballots must show identification, and only family members may deliver multiple ballots,” she said. “Non-family members are permitted to bring only one ballot for each election. Persons filling out absentee ballots must have made the proper request and must have been approved to do so.”