Early voting for the Oct. 12, 2019 election will begin this weekend.

Voters can cast their ballots early from Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, through Oct. 5, from 8:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., excluding Sunday, Sept. 29.

Voting will be held at the Bossier Parish Courthouse, 204 Burt Blvd., 2nd Floor, Benton, or at the Bossier Parish Library History Center, 2206 Beckett St., Bossier City.