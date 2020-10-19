Early Voting Numbers

More than 4,700 Bossier Parish voters have cast early ballots during the first two days of voting for the Nov. 3 general election, according to figures from parish Registrar of Voters Stephanie Agee.



Friday’s first day of early voting saw more than 2,500 votes cast while just over 2,200 visited the polls Saturday. When military and absentee votes are added, the number of ballots already cast totals 8,416, Registrar officials reported.



Agee said lines began forming at the parish’s two early voting sites (Bossier Parish Courthouse in Benton and the Central Library History Center in Bossier City) around 7 a.m. Friday. Polls opened at 8 a.m.



“We’ve had long lines at both locations but there hasn’t been a very long wait,” Agee said. “Things have gone pretty smoothly.”



Additional early voting commissioners have been added to help accommodate the expected heavy turnout, she added.

Early voting will continue through Tuesday, Oct. 27. Voting hours are from 8 a.m. until 7 p.m. each day except Sundays.