Early voting sees big returns in school tax propositions

By Stacey Tinsley, stinsley@bossierpress.com

In two short days, Bossier Parish voters will head to the polls and vote on two property tax proposal propositions that could give Bossier teachers and support staff a pay raise and a fund source for technology in Bossier Schools.

Early voting returns showed a little more than 10 percent of the 71,401 registered voters in Bossier Parish cast ballots.

Early voting ended last Saturday, April 27. A total of 7,488 Bossier Parish residence casted their vote early. 5,861 residence voted in person and 1,627 voted by mail-in ballots.

By comparison, only 2,616 voters casted early ballots in the March 30 appellate court judicial election. And in the presidential election of 2016, 12,077 early votes were casted.

Bossier Registrar, Stephanie Agee, said that she is excited to see how many residents voted and hopes that more do the same in the fall.

“I am very excited about how many residence voted early. This has been an extremely talked about election, but I hope that if anything positive comes out of this is that people now know where the early voting site is in Bossier City is so we will be ready to go for the fall,” said Agee.

Residents were able to vote early at the Bossier Registrars office and Bossier Parish History Center.

If you are unsure of where you should go to cast your vote, see what’s on the ballot, or want to view instant election results. You can download the GeauxVote mobile app to retrieve that information.

If you were unable to caste your vote early, polls will be open Saturday, May 4, from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.