East Bank Gallery presents Carola Nix

Carola Angrick Nix is a German artist who has been living in the US and specifically in Louisiana for many years. She studied Interior Design and Architecture before coming to the US. She is a member of theColored Pencil Society of America (CPSA), the Bossier Arts Council, and a roster member of the Northwest Louisiana Artist Directory of the Shreveport Regional Arts Council. In Germany Carola illustrated several book covers for the German/American writer Patricia Koelle, which were published as e-books as well as in print. Here in the US her work has received awards in several juried competitions, from honorable mentions to 1st Place. She was recognition as a Louisiana Colored Pencil Artist in “Our Louisiana” magazine in February 2012 andJanuary of 2013. Carola has attended workshops by artists like Dyan Locati, Linda Lucas Hardy, Sheila Theodoratos, and Tracy Verdugo.

The Opening Reception will be held on Friday, August 7th from 6pm – 8pm at the Bossier Arts Council located at 630 Barksdale Boulevard, Bossier City, LA 71111.

For more information about the artwork, how to become a sponsor, or other Bossier Arts Council events, please visit www.bossierarts.org or call 318-741-8310.