East Bank Market moving to monthly schedule

The East Bank Market is making changes starting in June.

The market is moving to a Night Market concept and a monthly schedule, at the East Bank Plaza of Bossier City the last Tuesday of every month from 5-9 p.m. from June through October.

The East Bank Market is a celebration of local vendors, handcrafted goods, artists, food, and small businesses. This Night Market will feature 60-plus local vendors and food trucks.

New Monthly Schedule:

Tue, Jun 25, 2019 5-9 PM

Tue, Jul 30, 2019 5-9 PM

Tue, Aug 27, 2019 5-9 PM

Tue, Sep 24, 2019 5-9 PM

Tue, Oct 29, 2019 5-9 PM

“Grab a bite to eat, shop the local vendor booths, and enjoy the tinkling lights and atmosphere,” said organizer Chris Graham, via an emailed release. “We will have live music, and fun activities for the whole family with face painting, balloons, bouncy houses, and games.

Types of vendors will include:

Market Goods

Food Trucks

Wood Crafts

Jewelry

Art

Jams, Jelly, and Salsa

Clothing

Vintage Goods

Spice and Seasoning Blends

Metal and Stone Craft

Furniture and Home Decor

Skin Care

Baked Goods

Handcrafted Soap

There will be free admission, free parking, free kids activities, and live music.

Vendors can apply here each month: http://www.123formbuilder.com/form-2604090/east-bank-market-vendor-application