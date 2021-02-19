East Central Bossier Water System issues boil advisory

From The Bossier Parish Police Jury:



East Central Bossier Water System has issued a boil advisory effective immediately for a portion of the system. This advisory is to remain in effect until rescinded by the East Central Bossier Water System and the Louisiana Department of Health. Areas in the advisory include everything west of 1800 Hwy. 160, Allen Rd., Kennedy Rd., Hwy. 3, New Bethel-Booker Rd., H. White Rd., Old Plain Dealing Rd. (on East Central Bossier Water System), Abe Martin Rd., Boggs Rd., Thornton Rd., Brandao Rd. and Broom Rd.



East Central Bossier Water System has experienced low/no pressure in part of our water system in all areas west of 1800 La. Hwy. 160 (west of Rocky Mount). The cause of the low/no pressure is being determined now.



Because of this problem, once water service is restored, the water in this portion of East Central Bossier Water System will be of questionable microbiological quality.



It is recommended that consumers identified above disinfect their water before consuming it (including fountain drinks, making ice, brushing teeth, or using it for food preparation or rinsing of foods) until this boil advisory is rescinded by the following means:



Boil water for one full minute in a clean container. The one minute starts after the water has been brought to a rolling boil. (The flat taste can be eliminated by shaking the water in a clean bottle, pouring it from one clean container to another, or by adding a small pinch of salt to each quart of water that is boiled.)



Again, please be sure to disinfect water prior to consumption until you have been advised otherwise.



East Central Bossier Water System, through the Consolidated Waterworks/Sewerage District No. 1, Parish of Bossier, will notify the effected residents when this advisory is rescinded by the Louisiana Department of Health–Office of Public Health, after water samples collected from this part of the water supply system show our water to be safe.

