East Texas “Burn Run” 2021 Dates Set

The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club & Phoenix Organization of Jefferson will host the 2021 Annual “Burn Run” October 8th through October 10th.  The event supports child burn victims by helping fund “Camp I’m Still Me”.  Pre-registration is available now at brotherskeepersmc.com for $35 per person or register in person on Friday, October 8th from 11 AM to 7 PM across the street from Auntie Skinners in Jefferson.  The event includes live music, a poker run, bike shows, a 50/50 drawing…and plenty of entertainment. 

The Brother’s Keepers is a national Fire Fighter’s Motorcycle Club whose purpose is to support local & national charities, to promote safety, increase awareness of motorcycles, and improve the image of “bikers”.

