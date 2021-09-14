East Texas “Burn Run” 2021 Dates Set

The Brother’s Keepers Motorcycle Club & Phoenix Organization of Jefferson will host the 2021 Annual “Burn Run” October 8th through October 10th. The event supports child burn victims by helping fund “Camp I’m Still Me”. Pre-registration is available now at brotherskeepersmc.com for $35 per person or register in person on Friday, October 8th from 11 AM to 7 PM across the street from Auntie Skinners in Jefferson. The event includes live music, a poker run, bike shows, a 50/50 drawing…and plenty of entertainment.

The Brother’s Keepers is a national Fire Fighter’s Motorcycle Club whose purpose is to support local & national charities, to promote safety, increase awareness of motorcycles, and improve the image of “bikers”.

www.brotherskeepersmc.com/bkmc/event/50

https://www.facebook.com/events/1126805404506368